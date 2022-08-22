Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.