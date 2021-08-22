 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95.85. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News