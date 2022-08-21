Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.