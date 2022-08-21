 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

