Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sunday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expe…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…