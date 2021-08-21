 Skip to main content
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sunday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

