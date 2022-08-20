This evening in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…