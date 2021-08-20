Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

