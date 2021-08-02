Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.