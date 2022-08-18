Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.