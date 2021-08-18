This evening's outlook for Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…