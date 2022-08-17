Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.