Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.