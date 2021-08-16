Moline's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
There are a few areas in Moline where trees knocked over during last year's derecho have yet to be cleared.
Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety.
