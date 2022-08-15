Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
