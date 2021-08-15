Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.