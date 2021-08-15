Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
There are a few areas in Moline where trees knocked over during last year's derecho have yet to be cleared.
Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety.
