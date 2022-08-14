 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

