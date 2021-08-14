Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.