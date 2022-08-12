This evening in Moline: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
