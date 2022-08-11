For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
