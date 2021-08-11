Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There are a few areas in Moline where trees knocked over during last year's derecho have yet to be cleared.
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It's like…
- Updated
Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Par…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lookin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect period…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.