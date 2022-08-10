For the drive home in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
