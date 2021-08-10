Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98.6. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.