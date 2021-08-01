 Skip to main content
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

