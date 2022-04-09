This evening in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
