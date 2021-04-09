Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.