Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.