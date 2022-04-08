 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News