Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
