This evening in Moline: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
