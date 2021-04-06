This evening in Moline: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
