This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
