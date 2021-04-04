Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
