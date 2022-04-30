This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 …