Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

