Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.