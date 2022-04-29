 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Moline. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

