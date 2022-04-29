For the drive home in Moline: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Moline. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
