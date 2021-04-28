For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We wil…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Moline. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Model…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. W…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will …
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 2…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline folks wi…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.