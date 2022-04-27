This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 …
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…