Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.