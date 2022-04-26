This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
