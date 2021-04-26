Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.