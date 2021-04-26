Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We wil…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 2…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. T…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will se…