Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

