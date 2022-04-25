Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 …
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?