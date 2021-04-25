Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.