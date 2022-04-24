 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

