This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We wil…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 2…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residen…