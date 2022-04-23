Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Windy with showers early becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.