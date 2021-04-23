This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
