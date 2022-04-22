Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.