Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph.