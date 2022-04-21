Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
