Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.