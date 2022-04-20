 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

