Moline's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
