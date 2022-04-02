Moline's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
