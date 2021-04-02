Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.